Scudetto, l’attaccante del Milan Leao, ha parlato dopo la partita di Europa League contro il Rennes. Le sue dichiarazioni
L’attaccante del Milan Rafael Leao ha parlato a Sky dopo Milan Rennes. Le parole sullo Scudetto che vede lottare anche Juventus e Inter.
SCUDETTO – «Ci mancano tante partite, ogni partita è importante. Dobbiamo essere concentrati, siamo forti e stiamo facendo bene. Abbiamo fiducia».
