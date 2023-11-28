Thomas Partey Juve: l’Arsenal cerca acquirenti! Le ULTIME sul centrocampista, tutti gli aggiornamenti
L’Arsenal avrebbe scaricato definitivamente Thomas Partey. Come riportato dal Mirror, i Gunners vorrebbero cedere il giocatore a gennaio.
Il centrocampista, più volte accostato alla Juve, a gennaio sarà anche impegnato in Coppa d’Africa. Il club bianconero è alla finestra, al momento non c’è nulla di concreto.
