Vlahovic cuore d’oro, ecco cosa ha fatto l’attaccante serbo con un tifoso bianconero. Il VIDEO postato sui social
Virale sui social il video che ritrae il bomber della Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic, con un piccolo tifoso bianconero. L’attaccante serbo dopo essersi fermato per firmare un autografo ha concesso anche una foto.
Il bambino chiede se può avere anche una foto, Dusan risponde: «Sì amico».
