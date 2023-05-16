Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Asmir Begovic, ex Milan, è intervenuto ai microfoni di BT Sport per commentare l’euroderby di stasera. Le parole

Asmir Begovic, ex Milan, è intervenuto ai microfoni di BT Sport per commentare l’euroderby di stasera. Le parole:

«Tutto quello che poteva andare storto per il Milan è andato storto all’andata. Un disastro assoluto, una cosa che non potevamo immaginare nemmeno nei peggiori incubi. Ora speriamo bene»

The post Begovic: «Derby? L’andata un incubo, ora..» appeared first on Milan News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 16-05-2023

Finale Champions League: quanto incasserebbero Milan e Inter

Dubcova Milan: cessione o permanenza Il futuro della rossonera