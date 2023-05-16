Asmir Begovic, ex Milan, è intervenuto ai microfoni di BT Sport per commentare l’euroderby di stasera. Le parole
«Tutto quello che poteva andare storto per il Milan è andato storto all’andata. Un disastro assoluto, una cosa che non potevamo immaginare nemmeno nei peggiori incubi. Ora speriamo bene»
