Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Champions League, Prime Video svela le partite che verranno trasmesse in esclusiva: c’è anche il Milan. I dettagli

Prime Video ha scelto le prime quattro partite delle italiane in Champions League che verranno trasmesse in esclusiva sulla piattaforma.

Si parte il 20 settembre con Real Sociedad-Inter, poi il 4 ottobre Dortmund-Milan, il 25 ottobre Psg-Milan e l’8 novembre Salisburgo-Inter.

The post Champions League, Prime Video svela le partite in esclusiva: c’è anche il Milan appeared first on Milan News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 04-09-2023

Ascolti terza giornata di Serie A: ecco la partita più seguita

De Grandis: «Pioli è diventato un grandissimo allenatore, il suo Milan…»