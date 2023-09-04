Champions League, Prime Video svela le partite che verranno trasmesse in esclusiva: c’è anche il Milan. I dettagli
Prime Video ha scelto le prime quattro partite delle italiane in Champions League che verranno trasmesse in esclusiva sulla piattaforma.
Si parte il 20 settembre con Real Sociedad-Inter, poi il 4 ottobre Dortmund-Milan, il 25 ottobre Psg-Milan e l’8 novembre Salisburgo-Inter.
