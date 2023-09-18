Calcioblog
Domani il Milan affronterà il Newcastle nella prima giornata di Champions League 2023-24. Un fattore può essere Olivier Giroud, la statistica

Domani il Milan affronterà il Newcastle nella prima giornata di Champions League 2023-24. Decisivo può essere Olivier Giroud, la statistica:

il francese ha nel club inglese la sua vittima preferita in Premier League a pari merito con l’Aston Villa. Ad entrambe ha segnato 9 gol

ultimo aggiornamento: 18-09-2023

