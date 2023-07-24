Impallomeni: «Milan interessante, e se dal mercato arrivasse lui sarebbe ottimo». Le sue dichiarazioni sui rossoneri
Intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio, Stefano Impallomeni ha parlato così del Milan visto questa notte contro il Real Madrid. Le sue parole.
IMPALLOMENI – «Molto bene, sia Pulisic che Loftus-Cheek, bene Romero, male Sportiello, Leao devastante ma mi sembra un Milan interessante. Se arrivasse anche Chukwueze sarebbe ottimo»
