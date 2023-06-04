Calcioblog
Ibrahimovic Milan: svedese in lacrime mentre saluta i tifosi rossoneri. L’attaccante rossonero non è riuscito a trattenere tutte le emozioni

Zlatan Ibrahimovic saluta il Milan, e il calcio giocato, tra le sue lacrime e quelle di tutto San Siro.

L’attaccante svedese non è riuscito a trattenere tutte le emozioni..

ultimo aggiornamento: 04-06-2023

