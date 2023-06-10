Calcioblog
Milan, anche Saelemaekers presente al Roland Garros – FOTO. Il benvanuto al giocatore con la maglia rossonera a Parigi

Dopo Sandro Tonali sugli spalti del torneo del Grande Slam parigino, anche il rossonero Alexis Saelemaekers è apparso in questa edizione del Roland Garros.

Ecco le foto con a maglia del Milan a Parigi.

