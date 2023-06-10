Milan, anche Saelemaekers presente al Roland Garros – FOTO. Il benvanuto al giocatore con la maglia rossonera a Parigi
Dopo Sandro Tonali sugli spalti del torneo del Grande Slam parigino, anche il rossonero Alexis Saelemaekers è apparso in questa edizione del Roland Garros.
Alexis enjoying a warm @emirates welcome at Roland Garros #SempreMilan #Emirates #flybetter pic.twitter.com/LenIPUcIde
— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 10, 2023
Ecco le foto con a maglia del Milan a Parigi.
The post Milan, anche Saelemaekers presente al Roland Garros – FOTO appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG