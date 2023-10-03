Domani sera il Milan affronterà il Borussia Dortmund in Champions League. Ecco le probabili scelte di formazione
Borussia Dortmund (3-5-2): Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Emre Can, Brandt, Wolf; Adeyem, Malen. All. Terzic
Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Pobega, Musah, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli
