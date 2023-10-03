Calcioblog
Domani sera il Milan affronterà il Borussia Dortmund in Champions League. Ecco le probabili scelte di formazione

Le possibili scelte. Domani sera il Milan affronterà il Borussia Dortmund in Champions League. Ecco le probabili scelte di formazione:

Borussia Dortmund (3-5-2): Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Emre Can, Brandt, Wolf; Adeyem, Malen. All. Terzic

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Pobega, Musah, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli

ultimo aggiornamento: 03-10-2023

