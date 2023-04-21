Ecco come è aggiornato il Ranking Uefa dopo l’ultimo turno europeo tra Champions, Europa e Conference League. Il Milan..
Ecco come è aggiornato il Ranking Uefa dopo l’ultimo turno europeo tra Champions, Europa e Conference League. La posizione delle italiane:
8) Juventus – coefficiente Uefa: 100.000
10) Roma – Coefficiente Uefa: 92.000
11) Inter – Coefficiente Uefa: 91.000
19) Napoli- Coefficiente Uefa: 81.000
28) Atalanta – Coefficiente Uefa: 55.500
36) MILAN – Coefficiente Uefa: 50.000
42) Lazio – Coefficiente Uefa: 42.000
92) Fiorentina – Coefficiente Uefa: 17.000
