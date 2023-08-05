Clarence Seedorf, leggenda e bandiera del Milan, si dimostra ancora in ottima forma: gol pazzesco nel Game4Ukraine
Clarence Seedorf, leggenda del Milan, non perde il vizio del gol.
L’ex fuoriclasse rossonero ha realizzato una stupenda rete nel Game4Ukraine:
“Vediamo se ricordo come si fa”
Apoteosi Seedorf #Game4Ukraine #Seedorf #DAZN pic.twitter.com/8WP71SUKQV
— DAZN Italia (@DAZN_IT) August 5, 2023
