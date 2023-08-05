Calcioblog
Clarence Seedorf, leggenda e bandiera del Milan, si dimostra ancora in ottima forma: gol pazzesco nel Game4Ukraine

Clarence Seedorf, leggenda del Milan, non perde il vizio del gol.

L’ex fuoriclasse rossonero ha realizzato una stupenda rete nel Game4Ukraine:

ultimo aggiornamento: 05-08-2023

