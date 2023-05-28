Serie A femminile, il Milan chiude la stagione terza: ecco la classifica dopo l’ultima giornata di campionato 2022/23
Con il derby tra Inter e Milan femminile si è chiusa ufficialmente la stagione di Serie A femminile 2022/23. Roma campione, salvezza diretta per la Sampdoria, Pomigliano ai play-off e le rossonere terze. Ecco la classifica definitiva:
CLASSIFICA POULE SCUDETTO
Roma 67
Juventus 54
Milan 44
Fiorentina 42
Inter 39
CLASSIFICA POULE SALVEZZA
Sassuolo 38
Como 25
Sampdoria 21
Pomigliano 21
Parma 16
